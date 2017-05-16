WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 16

New Hampshire, May 16: Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live would mark the go-home episode show for the Backlash PPV. The final hype ups will be reserved on the show.

The night is going to be a jam-packed one with the latest announcements from wwe.com. Two big matches and two interesting segments have been confirmed.

The episode will take place at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena (SNHU Arena, formerly known as the Verizon Wireless Arena) in New Hampshire.

Ten 2 Network will broadcast the episode live from 5.30 AM onwards alongside the Talking Smack at 8.30 AM. The repeat telecast will go on the air at 5 PM and 10 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow.

This will be Jinder Mahal’s last opportunity to reign supreme on the blue brand before he gets the title chance at Backlash.

He gained a tremendous momentum by pinning the WWE champion, last week. Tonight, he will square off in a match against none other than the man who built Smackdown Live, AJ Styles.

Also, the main event of the night will be contested between the WWE champion Randy Orton and the Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin.

An interference from Sami Zayn is certainly expected here considering the bad blood between him and Corbin.

Meanwhile, WWE is gearing up for the next Smackdown-exclusive PPV, Money in the Bank from now on.

As we have seen Rusev demanding a title opportunity, tonight the show-runners will address the situation. This will also mark the very first time that The Bulgarian Brute will appear on Smackdown Live.

In the United States storyline, we haven’t seen enough of the Styles-Owens rivalry. These two will probably end up being the main event of the Backlash PPV.

But, before that, tonight will mark the first-ever “Highlight Reel” with the original host, Chris Jericho being absent. Owens will be hosting the show to brag about ending Jericho’s career.

A six-woman tag team contest was confirmed for the Backlash PPV with Charlotte, Naomi and Becky teaming up against the Welcoming Committee.

Although this might make things quite stale in the PPV, Charlotte’s character remains the only interesting thing.

The Queen is having a hard time to get along with the two primes babyfaces. This should be ongoing keeping the rift intact for the PPV night. Plus, a final confrontation should happen between Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler.

OneIndia News