WWE Smackdown Live Preview and Schedule: June 6

New York, June 6: With two weeks remaining for the Money in the Bank PPV, Smackdown Live will like to continue its momentum.

Last week, the show scored the highest TV rating for the month of May by making the historic announcement of the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. We can expect a couple of more for the upcoming PPV.

Tonight’s edition of Smackdown will be hosted by the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. In India, the live streaming will be available from 5.30 AM onwards on Ten 2 Network following the Talking Smack show at 8.30 AM. The repeat telecast will be aired at 5 PM and 10 PM on the Ten 1 Network, tomorrow.

A dream match was announced, last week to take place on tonight’s Smackdown main event. It will be the United States champion, Kevin Owens taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, for the first-time ever on the main roster of the WWE.

The Rockstar of the WWE has already pinned 'the face of America’ twice as part of the tag team contests. By virtue of that, he will be getting the opportunity to face the champion.

Now, it’s likely that Nakamura will pick up yet another win to get into the US title picture. It will make things certainly interesting with two contenders, Styles and Nakamura.

On the Women’s division, things have already been heated with the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match. Five participants have been announced to participate in it.

Now, with Lana pledging to get inserted into the contest, Shane McMahon is expected to address the situation and name her the sixth and final one for the contest to make it even more interesting.

Also, a six-woman tag team match was announced for the show where Naomi will join forces with Becky and Charlotte to take on the members of the Welcoming Committee, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina. Plus, a rematch will take place from last week between AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler.

Randy Orton will look to make a statement on Jinder Mahal prior to his title opportunity. He is still not able to get his hand on Jinder which for sure is not giving him pleasure. So, a physical confrontation might take place on tonight’s show.

The New Day has just arrived on Smackdown Live and will like to pick up some momentum before getting the title opportunity at the upcoming PPV in June.

WWE.com has announced that the former tag champs will make their in-ring debut on Smackdown Live, tonight.

