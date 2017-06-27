WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 27

San Diego, June 27: After the controversial finish, we have witnessed in the Women’s Money in the Bank match, Daniel Bryan officially announced tonight’s Smackdown Live main event.

It will be for the very first time ever that we will get two back-to-back ladder matches within a span of just ten days. Apart from this blockbuster match, three more matches have already been announced.

This edition of Smackdown will be hosted by the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. The episode will be streaming live in India on the Ten 2 Network starting from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will go on air at 5 PM and 10 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow night.

After the drama that surrounded for the better part of the last week, we are finally expecting a definite Money in the Bank winner from the women’s division.

The five women from the original match are retained for this contest, as well. The reports are suggesting that Carmella is still scheduled to win the briefcase.

This time, however, her boyfriend, James Ellsworth would not be by her side and she has to pull off the job on her own.

This will make her the first-ever woman to win the briefcase on two occasions and the second one in the WWE to do this incredible task following CM Punk.

The rivalry for the WWE Championship will continue between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal. On the other hand, AJ Styles will be back in the United States Championship picture.

The Champion never pinned him fair and square which might earn AJ the desired rematch at Battleground.

Another rematch was confirmed from the Money in the Bank PPV which will be contested between Naomi and Lana for the Smackdown women’s championship.

Although Lana has stated that this time she will win the title, the creative planning will not allow her to hold the title, thus early.

Baron Corbin would get another opportunity to squash Sami Zayn in a match made official to carry on with his momentum with the briefcase in hand.

Furthermore, The Hype Bros is supposed to win the contest against the Usos so that they will be given a tag team title match at Battleground PPV.

OneIndia News