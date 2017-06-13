WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 13

Louisiana, June 13: This will be the go-home episode of Smackdown Live for the 2017 Money in the Bank PPV.

Despite being a one-sided brand exclusive PPV, the card for the night looks to be stacked with two ladder matches.

Plus, three championships from the brand will be on the line. The final hype up for the show will be made, tonight.

WWE will return to the iconic Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana for this edition of Smackdown.

Live broadcast of the episode will be available on the Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will take place from at 5 PM and 10 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow.

Now, ever since the WWE championship changed hands at the Backlash PPV, Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal did not have a confrontation on live television.

This was done due to keeping the push ongoing for the new champion whom WWE does not to get belittled at the hands of The Viper.

However, with the rematch coming closer, there will be a final message from Randy Orton. So, we can expect these two standing in the same ring to gain some momentum for this Sunday.

In the Money in the Bank ladder match, Baron Corbin is the favourite one to win the briefcase, this year. So, quite evidently WWE is allowing him to deliver some strong statements for his competitors.

As a result, he closed last week’s Smackdown by attacking Nakamura. We expect a similar scenario for him, tonight, as well.

Meanwhile, there will be six-man tag team action tonight, where Nakamura, Styles and Sami Zayn will clash against the team of Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler.

As for the women’s division, they will be getting ready to create history on this Sunday by gaining the upper hand.

Plus, Lana might decide to show us a glimpse of her capability inside the ring, for the very first time before she gets into the title match at Money in the Bank.

There will be two separate singles matches stored on Smackdown comprising the superstars from the ladder match.

After last week’s pinfall win, Tamina will get a singles competition against Naomi. Plus, Natalya will go one on one against Charlotte Flair.

The New Day and The Usos should get an opportunity to share the ring to hype up their tag team match, as well.

Tonight, there will be an eight-man tag team action where New Day will team up with Breezango against The Usos and The Colons.

OneIndia News