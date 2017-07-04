WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 4, 2017

New Delhi, July 4: With the Money in the Bank fallouts finally being over, the show-runners of Smackdown Live can now focus on the upcoming PPV in July i.e. Battleground.

The hype up of the event has already been created with the announcement of the returning Punjabi Prison match. Plus, this is going to be a special edition to celebrate the Independence Day of America in style.

Since WWE crew is still in the same city of Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live will also be hosted at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The live streaming of the show will be aired on Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards alongside the Talking Smack show on 8.30 AM. The repeat will go on the air at 5 PM and 10 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow.

The blockbuster confirmation regarding the Punjabi Prison match has already been done, last week. But, we should keep in mind that the last match under this gimmick took place almost 10 years ago. So, the memories around this match might have faded away.

So, the effort from the writers of the show should be on to make a proper buildup to this cage match which is considered as one of the most dangerous structures in all of WWE. Plus, Randy Orton is furious on Jinder for quite sometimes. He will like to get his hands on the Modern-Day Maharaja even before Battleground.

Giving relief to the creative and save TV ratings, John Cena is finally returning to today’s Smackdown Live as a 'free agent’. There’s still no update as of how he will be involved in the storyline. But, it might turn out that Rusev interrupts his returning moments to set up a short feud for the Battleground PPV.

Rivalries in the Women’s division for the upcoming PPV will start from now on. Lana has pointed out the referee’s mistake during last week’s title match. So, she will get another rematch. The Money in the Bank winner Carmella will start a feud against Becky Lynch.

An Independence Day Battle Royal is going to be hosted to determine the number one contender for the US Championship. AJ Styles is the only one to be revealed and also the favorite to win this bout and challenge Owens for the title at Battleground.

As for the other feuds, Shinsuke Nakamura will continue the rift against Baron Corbin. Meanwhile, Mike Kanellis will start his first storyline in the WWE against Sami Zayn. The New Day and the Usos will have a special 'rap-off' segment on tonight’s Smackdown with rapper Wale in attendance.

