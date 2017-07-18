WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: July 18, 2017

Bengaluru, July 18: Tonight's Smackdown will be the final episode before the Battleground PPV on Sunday (July 23) night. Despite some big matches being confirmed for the PPV, the arena is not yet sold out. So, with that in mind the creative will try to host a jam packed edition of the show in order to give a final hype.

Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal will headline the show to give us a preview of the Punjabi Prison.

This week’s Smackdown will be hosted by the Legacy Arena, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama.

The show will go on air live on the Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards (July 19).

The repeat telecast will be streamed on 5 PM and 10 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow night (July 19).

As announced by the WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal last week, the Punjabi Prison will be present on the show. It has been a decade since we have seen the ominous structure to be lowered down circling the ring. So, the fans are bound to get goose-bumps once that happens on the show.

We will witness the newer version of the cage which will be different from the previous one considering this is the PG era. The cage will be designed keeping in mind the superstars’ safety and less violence. Plus, the structure will be used to hype the Battleground PPV giving us a preview of which superstar can gain momentum before the actual match.

As we have witnessed in last week’s Smackdown, AJ Styles might be bringing back the United States Championship open challenge for anybody present in the locker room. But, instead WWE.com has confirmed a tag team match between the team of Styles and Nakamura Vs Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.

In the Women’s championship picture, the multi-women match to determine the number one contender’s spot has been declared. So, each of the women will be determined to make their presence known on the show by making a major statement. We can expect another tag team match comprising the superstars involved in the PPV match.

The ongoing rivalry between John Cena-Rusev and Usos-New Day will continue and reach to the extreme points. Plus, Mike and Maria Kanellis will officially get their first match after coming to the WWE against Sami Zayn on tonight’s show.

OneIndia News