WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 11, 2017

Bengaluru, July 11: With the Great Balls of Fire PPV being over, WWE will gear up for the next PPV in line from their side in the fourth week of July. The build ups for the Battleground PPV will be created with just two weeks remaining from the show. This will also be the last one before we get to the biggest event of the summer’s Summerslam.

WWE’s tour of Texas will continue this week with Smackdown being hosted by the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The live streaming of the show in India will be available on the Ten 2 Network on 5.30 AM. Ten 1 will broadcast the repeat telecast at 5 PM and 10 PM on tomorrow night. (July 12)

The focus on the show will be on the new United States Champion, AJ Styles. In the MSG live show on this past Friday Night, he defeated Kevin Owens to be crowned with the prestigious title. He is expected to kick off the night after ending the reign of a boastful Kevin Owens.

John Cena is back in business by setting up yet another rivalry for the upcoming Battleground PPV. A flag match was confirmed between him and Rusev for the event. These two bitter old rivals will renew their feud on the blue brand, once again.

In the championship picture, Randy Orton is having all the momentum by his side heading into the Punjabi Prison match. He featured in all the action sequences whereas Jinder was busy only cutting promos for the last couple of weeks. Tonight, he might step into the ring before to deliver a strong message to his contender.

In the Women’s Championship picture, we have got to receive a newer scenario. There have been quite a few matches held between Naomi and Lana. It’s now time to move on to a newer feud. The champion might learn about her next title defense at Battleground on tonight’s show which might be a multi-women match.

Also, it will be interesting to see whether James Ellsworth can keep himself away from Smackdown Live for 30 days. If he does show up assisting Carmella then she would be stripped of her Money in the Bank briefcase. Also, a new alliance will kick-off in the form of Lana and Tamina.

As for the other feuds, Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis feud should come inside the ring instead of taking place at backstage. The process of building a rift between Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder will begin.

