WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 3

Florida, Jan 3: Smackdown Live has ended 2016 on a much higher note than Monday Night Raw. Last week, we have seen some epic championship matches and title changes, as well. So, the blue brand of WWE would certainly look to retain their momentum starting from tonight.

The first episode of Tuesday Night’s hottest show will take place at the Jacksonville Veterans memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The episode will be telecasted live on Ten 2 Network from 6.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will be aired on Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 10 PM, tomorrow.

Last week, the show ended with the official news that John Cena will be facing AJ Styles for the WWE championship at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The reigning champ is not at all happy with the news, for sure. He might come up saying that Cena did not earn the opportunity.

Plus, in the previous single encounters, he defeated Cena. So, tonight’s contract signing between the two of them is going to be interesting.

The main event of the night will see The Miz defending his intercontinental title against Dean Ambrose. The rivalry is brewing between the two of them for the past few weeks.

Renee Young is expected to be present at the ringside to neutralize Maryse’s dirty tricks. However, Miz will still retain somehow to set up the next match between them at the Royal Rumble PPV.

.@MikeTheMiz & @TheDeanAmbrose battle for the #ICTitle, plus @AJStylesOrg & @JohnCena sign their #RoyalRumble contract TOMORROW on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/yzu9EYvhju — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017

In the women’s division, the internet is still buzzing saying that the masked woman from last week was Mickie James.

We might figure it out, tonight. If it’s indeed her, then she might pick up a feud against Becky Lynch after costing the title match, last week.

Plus, Nikki Bella is yet to say something after Natalya insulted her in the most despised way possible, two weeks ago. The Bella Queen would be furious to seek redemption against the Queen of Harts.

Surprisingly, the Wyatt family dropped the tag team titles, last week creating a rift between themselves. This might have been the sign of things to come in near future.

Tonight, January 3, we will see if Randy Orton decides to part his ways from the Eater of the World or not.

OneIndia News