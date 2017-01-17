WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 17

Tennessee, Jan 17: Smackdown Live is on a roll for quite sometimes. Here we don’t get to see big names like the flagship show but proper utilization of the superstars which keeps the anticipation going. This is the reason why it’s been the A-show leaving Raw far behind in every aspect.

Tonight, WWE reserved a first-time Women’s steel cage match between Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch. This makes the night a must watch for every WWE fans.

The night will be hosted by the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. The live streaming will be available on Ten 2 from 6.30 AM onwards with the repeat telecast at 5 PM & 10 PM, tomorrow.

As stated earlier, the night should be main evented by the first-ever Women’s steel cage match which will decide the fate of the Smackdown Women’s championship.

Daniel Bryan kept the steel cage into the stipulation to prevent the interference from La Luchadora who cost Lynch her second Women’s title.

But despite all the tries by Smackdown GM, the masked woman should interfere in some capacity to help Bliss win the match. This would ensure a future feud between Becky and the mystery woman.

John Cena picked up a much-needed win for himself, last week against Baron Corbin. This just marked the beginning of his momentum before he heads into the WWE championship match against AJ styles at the Royal Rumble PPV.

He is supposed to continue with it tonight while having a face-off with the Phenomenal One.

Last week’s match between Natalya and Nikki Bella turned out to be utter chaos and did not even start due to their outside brawl.

The rivalry between these two has become so much personal and hence, Daniel Bryan should arrange a no Disqualification match between them where they get the opportunity to tear each other apart.

Plus, after last week’s miscommunication between the Wyatt family members, they might be heading towards splitsville.

Tonight, we will see what fallouts are waiting for them. Also, The Miz must be irate after his misfortune continuing for the last couple of weeks.

Hence, he must find some way to fight back Ambrose. Smackdown GM might officially announce the rematch for the IC title between the two of them.

OneIndia News