WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 10

Louisiana, Jan 10: Smackdown Live has been the A-show beating the flagship show in every aspect for the past couple of months.

Every week, the blue brand has been able to come up with new twists which keep the anticipation on a high note for the next week.

This week too is no exception as we are already scheduled three big matches in store. Tonight’s episode will take place at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In India, the episode will be telecasted live on Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will take place on Ten 1 at 5 PM & 10 PM, tomorrow.

The main event for tonight’s Smackdown will feature John Cena and Baron Corbin for the very first time. This is also going to be Cena’s televised in-ring action after returning to the WWE.

Corbin is gradually taken to the main event spotlight by having this match with the franchise of the company.

Both Cena and the Lone Wolf are building their momentum towards Royal Rumble and hence none of them is likely going to digest a pinfall or submission loss. So, we can expect AJ Styles interfering into the match to make it a disqualification.

Ambrose took the ultimate revenge by picking up the IC title from the Miz, last week. The A-lister has lost his mind speaking about everyone’s vendetta against him and Maryse on Talking Smack. He will be continuing it tonight to perhaps earning a rematch for the title at the Royal Rumble PPV.

On the championship picture, the La Luchadora mystery continued even on last week. It seems that with this ongoing WWE is trying to set up another Becky Vs Alexa title match in the near future.

There are fewer chances that we get to know who actually is under the mask. Plus, Nikki Bella will compete against Natalya after weeks of verbal confrontation. Nattie should win this one to continue the feud, going forward.

The new tag team champion, American Alpha will defend their titles in another big title match against the Wyatts.

The former champs are not likely to pick up the title, again due to some miscommunication between either Orton or Harper.

Furthermore, Dolph Ziggler took a heel turn which was a long time coming. He will start new feuds against either Kalisto or Apollo Crews with whom he had a physical encounter, last week.

