WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: December 27

Chicago, Dec 27: The last episode of Smackdown Live in the year 2016 is going to be another epic edition.

Last week’s show was one of the hottest episodes since the brand split with so many personal rivalries amongst the superstars.

But, this week we are stored for even more as the episode has been named the Wild Card Finale of 2016.

The host of tonight’s show will be the All-State arena in Chicago, Illinois where there are some false rumours of CM Punk returning to his hometown.

So you can imagine how electric the crowd would be. Plus, we have been stored a plethora of title matches on the night.

Ten 2 will telecast it live from 6.30 AM with the repeat telecast on Ten 1 at 5 PM and 10 PM, tomorrow.

The major attraction of the night is the triple threat match for the WWE championship among Styles, Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler.

Last week, the addition of Baron Corbin in the match was a pleasant surprise to the fans but not for the champion.

He attacked both his opponents, afterward and will also retain his title taking the upper hand by the no DQ rule.

John Cena will be returning on tonight’s show after almost three month’s hiatus. Now, his possible opponents like Styles or the Miz is already booked.

So, it looks like she will be standing with his real-life girlfriend, Nikki Bella who is being the victim of their relationship for months.

Carmella started the trend and now Natalya took it to a whole new level, last week. So, will we Cena take a stand?

Last week, Renee Young slapped the Miz for personal comments towards her. This has been the focal point of WWE’s trend for an entire week.

The Miz also attacked Ambrose, afterward. So, this week the Lunatic Fringe will look for redemption.

In the Women’s championship, Alexa Bliss should retain to end her feud with Becky Lynch by playing some sort of dirty games.

The Wyatt family will be dominant once again while competing in the Fatal-4-way championship match in process of retaining their title.

OneIndia News