WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: December 20

Michigan, Dec 20: WWE Smackdown Live will be hosted tonight at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. This will be second last episode from the blue brand for the year 2016.

We are expecting some major fall-outs from last week’s matches. The live streaming will go on air on Ten 2 Network from 6.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will take place on Ten 1 Network at 5 Pm and 10 PM.

Last week, Dolph Ziggler had become the number one contender for the WWE championship. Now, Styles has already been sidelined from all the house shows until December 26th due to the injury and hence he will not involve in any physical encounter with the show-off.

We have to wait until next week’s championship match to witness any physical action. This is just a filler feud before we get to the New Year to build up the Royal Rumble PPV.

Don't miss @TheDeanAmbrose vs. @LukeHarperWWE LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT on @WWE #SDLive on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/nOJngEgvnJ — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2016

On the other hand, Dean Ambrose is yet to get the redemption against James Ellsworth who cost him the Intercontinental championship, two weeks ago.

With Ellsworth’s chance to get his hand on the WWE championship getting pushed back, will he interfere in the Ambrose-Harper match, tonight?

Also, we should keep in mind that a feud between the Miz and Ambrose is brewing up for the last two weeks. Hence, Ambrose might get another IC title shot against the Miz in the last Smackdown of this year.

There’s a bad news from the tag team division since Zack Ryder had to undergo a knee surgery after a bad landing, last week.

This means that the Hype Bros is no more the number one contender. With Usos already been injured and the Spirit Squad not in the picture, the tag team roster is thin. We have to wait and see if American Alpha emerges as the new contenders.

In the women’s division, the saga between Carmella-Natalya and Nikki Bella will continue and we might not be confirmed about Nikki’s attacker for another week.

In the title picture, we might officially get the last championship match between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss, next week.

OneIndia News