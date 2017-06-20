Ohio, June 20: With the Money in the Bank PPV behind us, we will witness major fallouts from the show on tonight’s Smackdown.

This is going to be a jam-packed edition of the Tuesday Night show with two expected returns. Plus, the General Manager, Daniel Bryan will be back on board after being absent for almost three months.

The episode will be hosted by the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The live streaming of the episode will be available in India on Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards (June 21st). The repeat telecast will be on air at 5 PM and 10 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow (June 21st).

The landscape of the Smackdown Live brand has been altered to a certain extent in the bygone PPV. Although no title has changed hands on the night, we have crowned two 'Money in the Bank’ winners who will start sneaking around the champions, from now on.

In addition, there are a lot of controversies going on around with Carmella’s win. We have not witnessed someone pulling off the briefcase on other’s behalf in the history of the company.

The players, as well as the show-runners, were not happy with the news and they are certainly going to address the issue, here.

Also, the General Manager, Daniel Bryan is returning on Smackdown for the first time since his time-off in the month of April.

It is also being speculated that he will be making a blockbuster announcement for the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam.

The WWE champion, Jinder Mahal has successfully retained his title against Randy Orton at Money in the Bank.

But the feud is not expected to get over, yet. So, tonight we should know what’s in store for them in the next PPV in line, Battleground.

After months of anticipation, Maria and Mike Kanellis have made their presence felt in the WWE at the bygone PPV.

This night will mark their Smackdown Live debut as we will know what’s in store for them in storyline perspective.

Plus, there should be a couple of ongoing with the US title and the tag team title. The first one has not been defended for quite a while and KO should receive his next opponent.

The New Day should get a rematch since the champions have disqualified them, intentionally. Return of The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev is also expected on the show.

