WWE Smackdown Live Fallout and Twitter reactions: January 10

John Cena faced Baron Corbin in the main event for the first time in history.

Written by: Raja
Louisiana, Jan 11: Another big edition of Smackdown Live took place last night from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

We got a first-time main event between John Cena and Baron Corbin. We officially got two more names from the blue brand to compete in the Royal Rumble match.

Steel cage match announced between Becky and Alexa (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
Plus, a blockbuster announcement was made for the next week when the Smackdown Women’s championship will be defended in a steel cage.

After the show was over, Dean Ambrose defended his IC title against the Miz in a dark segment. Maryse got ejected from the ringside after interfering. Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds to retain the title.

On the Fallout show, we got to see Natalya talking about Nikki getting what she deserved and the American Alpha telling why they are the best tag team.

On the 205 Live show, we saw the break up between Alicia Fox and Cedric Alexander after Foxy kissed Noam Dar on Raw.

Jack Gallagher and Daiyavari engaged in another brawl inside the ring. This time the officials entered the ring to separate them both.

On the main event of the show, Rich Swann defeated Tony Nese in a singles contest. Plus, we officially got to know that Swann will be defending his Cruiserweight championship against Neville at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The Talking Smack show took place on the WWE Network with the host Renee Young and Smackdown Commissioner, Shane McMahon.

Becky and Alexa were the first guests on the show where they had a confrontation before getting into next week’s cage match.

Mojo Rawley was the second guest where he said that he will be pursuing a singles career from now onwards. Dolph Ziggler was the last guest on the show where he officially entered himself into the Royal Rumble match. 

