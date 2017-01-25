WWE Smackdown Live fallout and twitter reaction: January 24

On the fallout show, the camera caught Apollo Crews and Kalisto who were seen disgusted by the acts of Dolph Ziggler for the past few weeks.

Ohio, Jan 25: The last episode of Smackdown Live took place last night from Toledo, Ohio and built up the final hype for this Sunday’s Royal Rumble match. John cut a real heel promo perhaps for the first time after ages to deliver a bold statement.

Plus, Dean Ambrose retained his IC title over the Miz to go towards the Rumble match as we went off the air.

Mickie James (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
After the tapings were over, there was a WWE championship dark match for the crowd. AJ Styles retained his title successfully over Cena by hitting him with a low blow.

We now have an updated Royal Rumble match card as a huge six-woman tag team match was announced.

The team of Nikki Bella, Naomi & Becky Lynch will take on against Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Natalya.

On 205 Live, we got to know that the wonder man, Tozawa Akira will make his debut on the show, next week.

Plus, on the main event, Neville defeated Cedric Alexander to gain some momentum before Sunday’s championship match.

On the Talking Smack show, Mickie James was the first guest who seemed very excited for this Sunday’s six-woman tag match.

Mojo Rawley joined the show talking about his entrance into the Rumble match. The last guest was the WWE champion AJ Styles who went straight to teach a lesson to John Cena at the championship match.

This is what the twitter-verse was talking about last night’s show:

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 12:07 [IST]
