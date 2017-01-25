Ohio, Jan 25: The last episode of Smackdown Live took place last night from Toledo, Ohio and built up the final hype for this Sunday’s Royal Rumble match. John cut a real heel promo perhaps for the first time after ages to deliver a bold statement.

Plus, Dean Ambrose retained his IC title over the Miz to go towards the Rumble match as we went off the air.

After the tapings were over, there was a WWE championship dark match for the crowd. AJ Styles retained his title successfully over Cena by hitting him with a low blow.

We now have an updated Royal Rumble match card as a huge six-woman tag team match was announced.

The team of Nikki Bella, Naomi & Becky Lynch will take on against Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Natalya.

On the fallout show, the camera caught Apollo Crews and Kalisto who were seen disgusted by the acts of Dolph Ziggler for the past few weeks. Here’s what they have said:

On 205 Live, we got to know that the wonder man, Tozawa Akira will make his debut on the show, next week.

Plus, on the main event, Neville defeated Cedric Alexander to gain some momentum before Sunday’s championship match.

It's a game of one-upmanship, as @CedricAlexander and @WWENeville show off some IMPRESSIVE athleticism on #205Live! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/uz4hiPLtyX — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

Get ready!! @TozawaAkira arrives NEXT WEEK on @WWE205Live on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/8ktfZcAv2X — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

On the Talking Smack show, Mickie James was the first guest who seemed very excited for this Sunday’s six-woman tag match.

Mojo Rawley joined the show talking about his entrance into the Rumble match. The last guest was the WWE champion AJ Styles who went straight to teach a lesson to John Cena at the championship match.

"To make you feel like everything you did meant nothing... it's disgusting." @MickieJames weighs in on the #DivasRevolution. #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/DvvCkUIpUd — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

"@JohnCena knows I've beaten him three times, and he doesn't know if he can beat me. He's doubting himself." - @AJStylesOrg #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/rZijgCTDc8 — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

This is what the twitter-verse was talking about last night’s show:

"I'm @JOHNCENA, and I'm a BAD, BAAAAD Man! And MY TIME is NOW! #Recognize!" - Cena to @AJStylesOrg #SDLive #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wpFW4aFGsv — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

"But I can't seem to find @AJStylesOrg!! Where is that little devil at?" - @AJStylesOrg #RoyalRumble #SDLive pic.twitter.com/9onaKEwXMK — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

#WelcomeBack!!!

After 7 years, @MickieJames is BACK in @WWE, and LIVE NOW on #SDLive on @USA_Network!! #LaLuchadora pic.twitter.com/U8M3omHR4q — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

"Did @WWEBrayWyatt just kiss @LukeHarperWWE goodbye?" - @MauroRanallo#SDLive pic.twitter.com/19PQik24nH — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

It's CELEBRATION for @TheDeanAmbrose, and MIZ-ery for @MikeTheMiz and @MaryseMizanin!! #SDLive #LumberjackMatch pic.twitter.com/zvcCrcXt1t — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 25, 2017

Precious Nikki can't handle the truth. Big surprise!! I enjoyed reminding her today who I am and what I'm made of.✌️#SDLive — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 25, 2017

