WWE Smackdown Live Fallout and Twitter reactions: January 3

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Smackdown Live was able to deliver another blockbuster episode which already set up the next week’s episode.

We went off the air with the new IC champion, Dean Ambrose celebrating with the fans. But, before that, we did know that three heavyweight matches have in store for next week.

John Cena will take on Baron Corbin in a singles affair. After enough of talking ill about Nikki Bella, Natalya will finally square off against her inside the ring, next week.

Plus, the Smackdown tag team championship will be on the line as the new champions will defend it against the Wyatt family.

Just because you are a Hart doesn't mean you have one. Can't wait for next week! N #SDLive pic.twitter.com/hcLiOyj1Nl — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 4, 2017

ALSO NEXT WEEK: The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE looks to make a huge statement when he goes toe-to-toe with @JohnCena on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/IjOF2zWOy3 — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017



After Smackdown, 205 Live took place where Neville defeated TJ Perkins with his dominance continuing in the Cruiserweight division.

Plus, the veteran Tajiri returned to WWE by winning a match and taking out his infamous Green Mist against The Bryan Kendrick.

On the fallout show, we saw Kendrick washing his face which was filled with the mist. Plus, Alexa Bliss had to say something about the masked Luchadora woman.

Also, Dean Ambrose was seen with his newly won Intercontinental title. He said that when you made the Lunatic Fringe angry, he would steal your title.

On the Talking Smack show, Bryan said that Maryse will be fined $5000 for slapping Renee. The Miz was a guest on the show where he ran a tirade with emotional words before storming off.

"I'm the FREAKIN' BEST!! You and this company are PLOTTING AGAINST ME!" - @MikeTheMiz to @WWEDanielBryan & @ReneeYoungWWE #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/B5vMVgOZRu — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017

Baron Corbin and the duo of Carmella-Ellsworth were also special guests on the show before Renee and Daniel signed off from the WWE Network.

"I love this shirt, Jimmy, I love it..." - @CarmellaWWE to @realellsworth #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/m8kVwMdohA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017

"He's here part-time ... You can't BEAT ME showing up part-time! ... @JohnCena's time is UP!" - @BaronCorbinWWE #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/n6GJTsHQYx — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017

Here’s the Twitter reaction from last night:

@WWE @mikethemiz @WWEDanielBryan @ReneeYoungWWE Idc what anyone thinks MIZ = WWE Champion before this year ends pic.twitter.com/HZsbYFVvJ4 — Mrfantastic2 (@Dwill2win2) January 4, 2017

"I'm the FREAKIN' BEST!! You and this company are PLOTTING AGAINST ME!" - @MikeTheMiz to @WWEDanielBryan & @ReneeYoungWWE #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/B5vMVgOZRu — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017

Brooooo broooo 😍 best episode of #205Live ever @WWE_Ref123 — Sasha Bank$ (@SashaBanksWWE) January 4, 2017

.@SashaBanksWWE helllllo miss lady — Noam Dar (@NoamDar) January 4, 2017

I'd like to take a moment to apologize to the @WWE fans for Nikki's unstable behavior tonight. She simply can't handle the truth. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wTtiUXo2qK — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 4, 2017

OneIndia News