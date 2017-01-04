WWE Smackdown Live Fallout and Twitter reactions: January 3

Smackdown LIVE this week was delivered a blockbuster episode.

Written by: Raja
Bengaluru, Jan 4: Smackdown Live was able to deliver another blockbuster episode which already set up the next week’s episode.

We went off the air with the new IC champion, Dean Ambrose celebrating with the fans. But, before that, we did know that three heavyweight matches have in store for next week.

Dean Ambrose (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
John Cena will take on Baron Corbin in a singles affair. After enough of talking ill about Nikki Bella, Natalya will finally square off against her inside the ring, next week.

Plus, the Smackdown tag team championship will be on the line as the new champions will defend it against the Wyatt family.



After Smackdown, 205 Live took place where Neville defeated TJ Perkins with his dominance continuing in the Cruiserweight division.

Plus, the veteran Tajiri returned to WWE by winning a match and taking out his infamous Green Mist against The Bryan Kendrick.

On the fallout show, we saw Kendrick washing his face which was filled with the mist. Plus, Alexa Bliss had to say something about the masked Luchadora woman.

Also, Dean Ambrose was seen with his newly won Intercontinental title. He said that when you made the Lunatic Fringe angry, he would steal your title.

On the Talking Smack show, Bryan said that Maryse will be fined $5000 for slapping Renee. The Miz was a guest on the show where he ran a tirade with emotional words before storming off.

Baron Corbin and the duo of Carmella-Ellsworth were also special guests on the show before Renee and Daniel signed off from the WWE Network.

Here’s the Twitter reaction from last night:

Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 12:15 [IST]
