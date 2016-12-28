WWE Smackdown Live Fall-out and Twitter reactions: December 27

Smackdown witnessed three championship matches including a shocking title change.

Written by: Raja
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Chicago, Dec 28: A blockbuster edition of Smackdown Live wrapped up the WWE tv schedule for 2016 in style. The crowd was more than electric in the windy city of Chicago.

They have witnessed three championship matches including a shocking title change. Plus, we now officially know that John Cena vs. AJ Styles will be the main event from Smackdown Live at Royal Rumble.

Cena and Styles had a confrontation on Talking Smack (Image courtesy: WWE.com)
Cena and Styles had a confrontation on Talking Smack (Image courtesy: WWE.com)

The night was far from over after Smackdown went off the air. The new tag team champions were all smiling with.

The American Alpha has come a long way from NXT to now and celebrated with the crowd. They revisited their journey on the Fallout show. The head of NXT, Triple H also congratulated them on Twitter.

The 205 Live show took place after Smackdown in which Neville picked up a huge win over the Cruiserweight champion, Rich Swann.

After picking up this win, he will be getting a sure shot title match for the championship. Plus, Tajiri will return to WWE as part of 205 Live, next week.

The Talking Smack show also took place on the WWE Network. Renee Young was joined by JBL instead of Daniel Bryan.

John Cena was the first guest on the show as Renee welcomed him. Cena was interrupted by AJ Styles and they indulged in some heated conversation before Styles promised to beat him at Royal Rumble.

American Alpha talked about their victory, next. Dean Ambrose was the final guest on the show where he talked about dating Renee.

However, he was fired up about his match with the Miz, next week for the IC title. On that note, Renee ended the show.

Here’re the Twitter reactions from the night:

OneIndia News

Read more about:

wwe, wwe smackdown, sports

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 12:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 28, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 