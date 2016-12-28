WWE Smackdown Live Fall-out and Twitter reactions: December 27

Chicago, Dec 28: A blockbuster edition of Smackdown Live wrapped up the WWE tv schedule for 2016 in style. The crowd was more than electric in the windy city of Chicago.

They have witnessed three championship matches including a shocking title change. Plus, we now officially know that John Cena vs. AJ Styles will be the main event from Smackdown Live at Royal Rumble.

The night was far from over after Smackdown went off the air. The new tag team champions were all smiling with.

The American Alpha has come a long way from NXT to now and celebrated with the crowd. They revisited their journey on the Fallout show. The head of NXT, Triple H also congratulated them on Twitter.

The 205 Live show took place after Smackdown in which Neville picked up a huge win over the Cruiserweight champion, Rich Swann.

After picking up this win, he will be getting a sure shot title match for the championship. Plus, Tajiri will return to WWE as part of 205 Live, next week.

The Talking Smack show also took place on the WWE Network. Renee Young was joined by JBL instead of Daniel Bryan.

John Cena was the first guest on the show as Renee welcomed him. Cena was interrupted by AJ Styles and they indulged in some heated conversation before Styles promised to beat him at Royal Rumble.

Does @JohnCena regret his comments to @TheRock about being a "part-time" Superstar? He explains on #TalkingSmack. @JCLayfield pic.twitter.com/d3SkuMn0my — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016

American Alpha talked about their victory, next. Dean Ambrose was the final guest on the show where he talked about dating Renee.

However, he was fired up about his match with the Miz, next week for the IC title. On that note, Renee ended the show.

Here’re the Twitter reactions from the night:

@CarmellaWWE is so nice to me #SDLive pic.twitter.com/13XXTku2qa — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) December 28, 2016

Watching Smackdown Live, I admire Nikki's work ethic and determination. She's always been one of my favorites. @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/z7iIuuIjFC — Bret Hart (@BretHart) December 28, 2016

Aww thank you Bret! Means so much! You are such an inspiration & icon! N https://t.co/sjhMnyuBvU — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 28, 2016

Happy Birthday to my #Raw Tag Team Title pal @WWECesaro... Okay! He's wearing the cake as a hat, I swear it was an accident. Scout's honour. pic.twitter.com/91s5ZOJGEF — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 28, 2016

I said you are a NOTHING. I meant YOU are a NOTHING. And you will do NOTHING. And that's why he won't marry you..... @BellaTwins 😄 #SDLive — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 28, 2016

You are unreal. I don't know what's gotten into you. We will finish this next week. Over it for the evening. Go play with your cats. N https://t.co/dx9biYy4kI — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 28, 2016

No. 1 Worldwide Trend: #SDLive — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016

This journey has been one to watch...

...excited to see it continue.

Congratulations @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ #WeAreNXT #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wv736IkAsv — Triple H (@TripleH) December 28, 2016

Congrats @JasonJordanJJ & @WWEGable. You two have earned it. #SDLive — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 28, 2016

And still...@AlexaBliss_WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/bFIThKggsf — WWE Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) December 28, 2016

Who will join @BrockLesnar and @Goldberg in the 2017 #RoyalRumble Match? Don't miss #RoyalRumble, January 29th on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/vpOlAIDzjz — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016

"I'm NOT done... I'm NOT leaving... It's NOT the NEW ERA, it's the MY TIME IS NOW ERA!" - @JohnCena #SDLive pic.twitter.com/dJMvMm4taY — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 28, 2016

OneIndia News