WWE Smackdown live Fall-out and Twitter reactions: December 20

Michigan, Dec 21: It was a power packed edition of Smackdown Live, last night where WWE has built up huge momentum heading towards next week’s edition.

Since it is going to be the last episode of Smackdown Live for the year 2016, we will be getting a plethora of championship matches on the show.

The WWE title match was changed to a triple threat match as we saw in the finishing segment. Plus, Alexa Bliss will have to put her women’s title on the line.

We also learned about a huge four corner tag team championship match, next week. The Wyatt family will defend the title against Slater & Rhyno, The American Alpha, and The Usos.

On the Fallout show, we saw Apollo Crews neglecting his humiliation by the Miz and thinking of turning it into a motivation.

Plus, Renee Young was seen with no remorse after she slapped the taste out of the Miz’s mouth when she insulted her with personal comments.

On 205 Live, Neville & Kendrick picked up a win over the TJP & Rich Swann. The Cruiserweight champion got his customized belt prior to the show.

The Talking Smack show took place where Renee apologized for putting her hands on the Miz. Santa Clause joined the show, as well.

On #TalkingSmack, @ReneeYoungWWE explains her actions for slapping @MikeTheMiz on #SDLive tonight. pic.twitter.com/QvdpNsZShs — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2016

Becky Lynch was all smiling for her title match, next week whereas Baron Corbin was happy to get into the main event spotlight.

"I'm tired of being at the end of the line, and being 2nd place ... I'm not putting up with it anymore!" - @NatByNature #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/ZRWFNgvaHb — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2016

Natalya vented out all her frustrations on the Bella Twins to close the show. Here’re the Twitter reactions from the night.

Hey @RyanPhillippe!!! Big win tonight my friend! But the night ain't over!!! It's time to go out and hit the town! @WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ik8FfbjpVr — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) December 21, 2016

Bella Army once again get ready to rise above the hate! N #SDLive #hatersgonnahate #bellasgonnaball #werunit #weruleit #unite — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 21, 2016

La Lynchadora reigns supreme!! #SDLive x2 time #WomensChampion pic.twitter.com/nP0bRv5E5B — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 21, 2016

.@AlexaBliss_WWE is NOT happy. Next week, she defends her #SDLive Women's Title vs. @BeckyLynchWWE! @WWEDanielBryan #WildCardFinals pic.twitter.com/BGzahvUeQK — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2016

SEVEN MORE DAYS until @JohnCena RETURNS to #SDLive on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/URJspbJBH6 — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2016



.@ReneeYoungWWE SLAPS @MikeTheMiz after his inappropriate comment about her relationship with @TheDeanAmbrose! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/z0WytGY0Cd — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2016

BARON CORBIN IS GONNA FIGHT FOR "WWE TITLE" next week on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/LxR0UxeY0y — Riz (@johncenaAm) December 21, 2016

Odd occurrences & @BeckyLynchWWE are becoming a SmackDown before Christmas tradition. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/FRssO6EGOK — Kyle (@Kyledriver_) December 21, 2016

OneIndia News