WWE Smackdown live Fall-out and Twitter reactions: December 20

Written by: Raja
Michigan, Dec 21: It was a power packed edition of Smackdown Live, last night where WWE has built up huge momentum heading towards next week’s edition.

Since it is going to be the last episode of Smackdown Live for the year 2016, we will be getting a plethora of championship matches on the show.

Renee's slap to the Miz (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
The WWE title match was changed to a triple threat match as we saw in the finishing segment. Plus, Alexa Bliss will have to put her women’s title on the line.

We also learned about a huge four corner tag team championship match, next week. The Wyatt family will defend the title against Slater & Rhyno, The American Alpha, and The Usos.

On the Fallout show, we saw Apollo Crews neglecting his humiliation by the Miz and thinking of turning it into a motivation.

Plus, Renee Young was seen with no remorse after she slapped the taste out of the Miz’s mouth when she insulted her with personal comments.

On 205 Live, Neville & Kendrick picked up a win over the TJP & Rich Swann. The Cruiserweight champion got his customized belt prior to the show.

The Talking Smack show took place where Renee apologized for putting her hands on the Miz. Santa Clause joined the show, as well.

Becky Lynch was all smiling for her title match, next week whereas Baron Corbin was happy to get into the main event spotlight. 

Natalya vented out all her frustrations on the Bella Twins to close the show. Here’re the Twitter reactions from the night.


Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 16:15 [IST]
