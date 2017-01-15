WWE: Shawn Michaels wipes out all rumours about his in-ring return

Bengaluru, Jan 15: Shawn Michaels retired from in-ring competition after competing in a streak vs. career match at Wrestlemania 26 against the Undertaker.

This match is still considered as the best match of this century by most of the fans. Since HBK decided to hang up his boots even when he was more than capable of giving such A matches, the WWE Universe always want to see him back in more in-ring capacity.

His recent appearance during Monday Might Raw raised the speculations high if he is going to show up at the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

The fans expect him big time since this year the Rumble event is returning to his hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

Alamodome is the place to be on January 19th. This year is turning out to be one of the biggest in the history of the Rumble with big names on the card.

So, when he appeared on Raw, fans went on a rant chanting 'one more match’ from him. However, he did not come up with any positive answer.

He was there just to promote his upcoming movie, “The resurrection of Gavin Stone” and never dropped any hint of returning to in-ring capacity.

Furthermore, the same question was raised in front of him by WWE interviewer on Raw Fallout. He replied that he might be present at the Alamodome during the mega event. But, he will continue to stay away from the ring.

In a recent interview with TMZ sports, Michaels again confirmed that there’s no way that he is going to enter the Royal Rumble match, this year.

However, he was further asked that will he not ever step inside the ring? This time, though, HBK did say that he might consider it if he is involved in the capacity, big time. This was his comment,

“No, not if I can help it.”

Since, names like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and more are added to the match card, this year WWE might not need Michaels. But, in future, we certainly can expect to see him back in a surprise role.

