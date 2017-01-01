Bengaluru, Jan 1: The Road to the Royal Rumble will be kick starting with the New Year’s beginning. It looks like WWE is trying to make this year’s Royal Rumble as the greatest of all time.

Hence, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were included to the 30 men elimination match, much earlier to hype it up. In addition, two all-time greats will show up on Raw to build up the event.

As per reports from wrestlingINC.com, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will be appearing on the January 9th episode of Monday Night Raw.

The news broke out after a Facebook advertisement was posted to promote the night. The second episode of Raw in 2017 will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Los Angeles.

The Undertaker’s appearance on that night is being advertised as his return to Monday Night Raw whereas HBK will appear in a special role on that night.

The upcoming production, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” starring Michaels will release on January 20th and hence he will be seen promoting the movie.

So, he is not supposed to make any blockbuster announcements regarding his appearance at the Royal Rumble event.

Undertaker, on the other hand, will be appearing on Raw after almost one long year. The last time he appeared on the flagship show was before his match against Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 32.

His return has already generated quite a buzz among the WWE universe regarding his appearance at the Royal Rumble PPV.

It is speculated that the Phenome might enter into the prestigious Rumble match this year after a long time.

However, previously, he appeared on Smackdown Live on its 900th episode saying that he will be a part of the blue brand, going forward. So, it’s quite not clear why he is appearing on the red brand, this time?

The official website of the WWE has not given any updates regarding the appearance. We have to wait till this week’s Raw to get further clarification regarding the dual appearance from two WWE legends.

