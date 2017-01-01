WWE: Shawn Michaels speaks about his rumoured match with AJ Styles

Bengaluru, Jan 1: True wrestling lovers always compared AJ Styles with Shawn Michaels. HBK was the most talented technical wrestler in his generation whereas Styles has fulfilled the place on the current roster.

So, a comparison is evident and this has started speculation of a matchup between the two of them in near future.

The rumour was started after a fan made photo went viral on the internet showing graphics of the two of them in a Royal Rumble poster.

Since, the event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas which is the hometown of Shawn, many speculated that WWE might be bringing him back against Styles.

We have not been able to know whether these speculations were legit or not. Now, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about the real scenario and cleared the air about the match.

He appeared in an interview with Troy Hughes and Kevin Hageland and discussed the match and a potential return.

To the much despair of the fans, he suggested that no one from the WWE has contacted him for featuring in the match with Styles. This was his comment:

“No one has even contacted me about that show. I don’t know if anyone cares that I’m from there. I think the WWE has happily moved on from me.”

He said that Styles is one great athlete and he feels good that his name is being compared with the Phenomenal One.

While speaking of the return for one more match, he wiped out all the possibilities saying that he is happy with his retired life.

He stated, “I met AJ Styles once. He’s a phenomenal man. Very nice and very respectful young man and unbelievably talented.

"And I’m flattered that my name pops up darn near every week in people’s wish list in wrestling, but I’m very comfortable in my life being retired.”

AJ Styles has mentioned Michael’s name as his desired opponent for multiple occasions. It is not only him but also wrestlers like Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan who also wished to work with the Heart Break Kidd.

OneIndia News