WWE: Shawn Michaels says Vince McMahon never approached him for return

Bengaluru, Jan 23: For the past few months, the rumours were suggesting that Shawn Michaels will come out of retirement for having a one-off match.

This was not anything new for the fans who always want to see him in a physical capacity. However, this time the speculations were stronger since WWE was returning to Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas which is the hometown of the legend.

In a recent appearance on Monday Night Raw, he confirmed that he will not be involved in any such capacity.

Furthermore, when asked by TMZ Sports, he suggested that he will show the fans how to stay away from the ring after hanging up the boots.

Recently, he appeared in an interview with ESPN to promote his movie, the Resurrection of Gavin Stone. He discussed whether the two decision makers in the WWE i.e. Vince McMahon and Triple H was indeed willing to see him returning or not.

He said that it was his choice not to compete inside the ring. So, the bosses completely respected that and never asked him for doing that for the last seven years.

Here’s what he commented: “It's funny because the two guys who really make the decisions, which is Vince [McMahon] and Hunter [Paul 'Triple H' Levesque], in seven years have never even approached me.

"I guess I'm semi-amused that people think 'Vince is saying this' and whatnot because those are the two people that understand why and respect why I retired and understood it.”

The legendary superstar also stated that he too will like to go one-on-one if given a chance with the talents like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe or Dolph Ziggler.

To him, Joe’s style is something very unique which is totally opposite to him and hence their match will be very interesting. This was his further comments:

“I look at Samoa Joe and I've told him a number of times that I see his stuff at NXT and think to myself, 'Man, I could have a great deal of fun with you’. He's a guy I have sort of enjoyed, and one of those sleeper guys that no one talks about.We have contrasting styles.

I get that everybody wants to see me and AJ or Seth or Dolph [Ziggler]. From my standpoint, I think really telling a great story out there [is most important].

OneIndia News