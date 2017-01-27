WWE: Seth Rollins vows to get his revenge on Triple H

New Delhi, Jan 27: This week’s Raw has witnessed a match between Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins. It was contested as Rollins had already reserved Rumble spot as per instructions from Stephanie McMahon.

The match was an incredible one between these two great in-ring technicians. However, Triple H’s music started playing in the middle of the match as the crowd went insane thinking The Game was finally back after months of anticipation.

But, it turned out to be nothing but a trick to distract Rollins. Sami rolled his opponent up to pick up the win and threw Rollins out of the Rumble match.

The Architect was irate after the incident as he will be out of the Rumble match for two consecutive years. He appeared in an interview with SkySports later, where he looked determined to get his payback to his former mentor whenever he shows up on WWE TV.

He said that he has been waiting for the Game to 'put his foot in his mouth’ ever since triple H turned on him. This was his comment:

“I've been trying to find [Triple H] for two or three months now and if he shows up it will give me the opportunity to put my foot in his mouth! I have been calling him out on television and social media and can't seem to get anything from him.

Maybe The Game, The Cerebral Assassin, the guy that wielded the sledgehammer is done and gone - we'll see if he is the man and if he has the cojones to answer me and protect his legacy.”

'The Man’ was one of the favorites to win this year’s Royal Rumble match according to the previous rumours. Now that he is out of the match, WWE will be looking to fuel up his much-anticipated bout with Triple H at Wrestlemania.

This will be a milestone match for Rollins and perhaps the most important after missing out last year’s Mania.

His mindset was clear in the words: “One way or another I am going to get my hands on him - whether it's in the ring, backstage or at WWE headquarters. I am going to find a way to make him pay for what he did to me. There is some unfinished business and sooner or later we are going to get around to it - whether it's at WrestleMania, before or after.”

OneIndia News