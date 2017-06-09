WWE: Samoa Joe will lose against Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire

Bengaluru, June 9: As per the betting odds for the Extreme Rules PPV, Samoa Joe was always ahead of the others to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship. As expected, he won the fatal-5-way contest to become the official challenger for none other than Brock Lesnar.

This is a dream match for not only the fans of the WWE but also among the entire pro-wrestling circuit. Apart from the fanbase that Lesnar has, Joe has some of his own army being a renowned face of the industry and the fans surely can’t wait longer to see this contest.

On this past week’s Raw, he gave a strong message to the beast incarnate before confronting him, next week.

For the first time, since the post-Wrestlemania episode of Raw, Lesnar is resurfacing on WWE TV on June 12th.

However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter had something to say about this upcoming bout which is not a good indication for the Samoan Submission Machine.

The wrestling pundit gave his view stating that Brock Lesnar will pick up an easy win over Joe in the title match.

The reason behind that is WWE creative still being intact to their Summerslam plan. Braun Strowman will make his return on Raw, soon to make a match official against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. This is going to be the already planned main event of the 30th anniversary of Summerslam.

So, WWE will basically look to hype up the match between Joe and Lesnar, for now. But, when it will come to action, Lesnar will wreck havoc making an example of Joe for the mountain among men. There’s no way that the beast is going to lose the title, this early.

This will also help to keep intact his “conqueror” image after being absent from the WWE for quite sometimes now.

The match between Joe and Lesnar has been confirmed to take place at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire PPV. It will be hosted on July 9th from Dallas, Texas.

OneIndia News