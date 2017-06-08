WWE: Samoa Joe and Paul Heyman continue their feud on Twitter

Bengaluru, June 8: Things are really heating up prior to the Great Balls of Fire PPV. Although the event is almost five weeks away, the stakes are an all-time high considering the fans will be able to witness a dream match at the main event.

It will be the new number one contender, Samoa Joe squaring off against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

The beast has won it back at Wrestlemania from Goldberg. So, this match will mark his first title defence following that.

The Samoan Submission Machine has earned the right to face Brock Lesnar by defeating four other participants, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

Ever since then, he is trying to make some major statements in order to show that he is more than ready to take on the reigning champion.

This past week on WWE Raw, he confronted the advocate general for Lesnar in the middle of the ring.

The segment ended in a nasty way after Joe attacked Heyman and locked in the Coquina Clutch on him. He forced the submission move to get the conniving one passed out.

Soak in the moment, @SamoaJoe. It's your moment in the spotlight. You've wanted this notoriety. Now you have it! https://t.co/kOaykFEImM — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 6, 2017

Now, Heyman is not someone to move on without giving a suitable reply. So, he posted a slow-motion footage of the confrontation on Twitter captioning “It's your moment in the spotlight. You've wanted this notoriety. Now you have it!”

Collateral damage is such a unfortunate necessity. Be well Paul, I trust my message arrived without delay. I would loathe to send it again.. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 6, 2017

Samoa would defend his actions saying that it was just a message to the beast incarnate which he wanted to deliver without any delay. He claimed that he would be forced to do it again if needed in the near future.

When was the last time you saw @BrockLesnar seeking revenge? Next Monday's #RAW is going to be VERY interesting! https://t.co/Wb5JauOyct — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 6, 2017

The advocate concluded the twitter conversation claiming that on this upcoming Monday Night, we will be seeing a new avatar of the Universal champion. It will be the beast seeking revenge against his new challenger, which is a rare sight.

With that, the stakes for next week’s Raw has been raised to a whole new extent. WWE officially announced that Brock Lesnar will resurface on the June 12th edition of Monday Night Raw. We can expect an extremely physical confrontation between him and Joe, for sure.

OneIndia News