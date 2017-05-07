WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar in this summer

Bengaluru, May 6: The WWE universe was not delighted with the fact that Brock Lesnar took the title away from Goldberg at Wrestlemania.

This meant that the title would go on a vacation alongside him. Quite expectedly, the champion went on to hiatus following Wrestlemania.

As we all know, his contract allows him to work some limited dates in the company in an entire year. He already made two PPV appearances, this year suggesting less appearance from him, going forward.

In addition, reports from Inquistr.com suggested that the creative is planning to keep him the reigning champion for an entire year. This will portray him as the dominant monster that he is during his last title run, here.

Also, the real reason behind this is that a match against Roman Reigns at next year’s Wrestlemania is intact.

Reigns will defeat the beast incarnate to establish himself as the face of the company. A push for Reigns might be frustrated for the fans but that’s all WWE intends to offer, for now.

Till then, Lesnar will feature only a few title defenses. The first among these might be at the Great Balls of Fire PPV against Braun Strowman. Needless to say, Lesnar will retain the title around his shoulder.

Going forward in the summer season, there are these three names that might feature against the champion. Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Jeff Hardy are these three.

The creative is doubtful with Rollins though since he already had a singles contest against Lesnar in 2015. So, this feud might be removed from the card.

But, the other two are confirmed to get a shot at the Universal title at some point. Balor will claim his rematch for the title which he never lost.

His main event push is due for a long time now and it will be given after the rivalry against Bray Wyatt. Plus, the fans always wanted to see this one bout which is a dream match for them.

The Universal title match at Summerslam will witness Jeff Hardy going against Lesnar. The Hardy Boyz will get rid of the tag titles, soon to get a push in the singles picture.

Jeff is the particular one who will get major push considering he has won the WWE championship, before.

However, Brock Lesnar will stay true to his 'Conqueror' image by destroying all the resistance put against him in the near future.

OneIndia News