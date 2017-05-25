WWE's Manchester show in jeopardy following the terror attack

Manchester, May 25: The world has witnessed another piece of tragedy courtesy the Ariana Grande Concert bomb-blast event, this Monday (May 22).

In the incident, a suicide bomber killed 22 people in the biggest arena in Manchester, England. More than 120 people have been able to come out of the spot with severe injuries.

The terrorist group ISIS has taken the responsibility behind this. They have sent a 22-year old boy with bombs in his body in the concert. He was able to successfully carry out the instructions.

The whole world is still to overcome the shock that they got on Monday. Everyone around the globe is mourning over the incident including the pro-wrestling industry. Legends from the sports have offered their condolences for the victims.

Now, prior to the incident, WWE had booked a live event in Manchester, England on June 6. It is supposed to be an NXT Live event on that night.

However, with the critical condition prevailing in the city as well as in the UK, the event’s future is in serious jeopardy.

The news was first reported by TMZ Sports where they revealed that WWE officials are keeping contact with the Manchester Police department to get confirmed whether they have to withdraw the event.

A strict protocol is being followed by the police and they might not allow WWE to conduct the event on that night.

The source also revealed that WWE officials might cancel the show in due course understanding the situation.

A statement has been released by the company showing their regret over the Manchester incident: "WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy.

"We are working with local authorities on the appropriate course of action as it relates to our event scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena."

As listed by in WWE’s advertisements, the company is about to overseas for a United Kingdom tour with the NXT, Cruiserweight and the United Kingdom superstars. They are set to perform in cities like Leeds, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Big names like Bobby Roode, Neville, Drew McIntyre, Asuka and more are confirmed to perform on the upcoming tour.

However, as of this report, the future of this one is uncertain. Clarification on the same is soon to be made.

