WWE: Rusev and Lana got into a heated Twitter war with Chris Jericho

Roman Reigns defended his United States championship against Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens.

Bengaluru, Jan 15: This week’s Monday Night Raw saw the main event in the form of a 2-on-1 handicap match.

From left: Chris Jericho, Rusev and Lana (Image courtesy: Youtube)
The outcome of the match was quite expected after the massive beatdown that Reigns received at the hands of the two best friends prior to the match.

So, Jericho picked up the US title from Reigns by hitting a codebreaker after KO delivered a powerbomb on the apron.

This was the first time that the veteran Jericho is holding the US title in his illustrious career. This further completed a career slam for him.

He joined an elite club of superstars who had been able to hold all the prime championships present in the WWE.

The pro-wrestling industry was much happier to see their beloved Y2J crowned with a title. He has been a major attraction to the audience by starring on the flagship show of the WWE, every week.

Although this move by WWE was much appreciated, the former US champion, Rusev seemed to disagree with others.

Being one of the dominant US champions of all time, the Bulgarian Brute took his Twitter handle taking a shot to Jericho.

As seen on the below tweet he mocked Jericho for having so many matches against Roman Reigns to win his first US title in his career. His wife, Lana came to his support, as well.

Jericho hit him back saying he still has a better win record than Rusev. The conversation went forward with a fan taking part into it. Follow the series of tweets posted regarding this matter.

This perhaps indicates a future feud between Jericho and Rusev. Jericho is expected to turn a babyface, soon.

If this turn happens then Rusev is indeed a big option as his next challenger. The Bulgarian Brute earned quite a fame holding the title for a long time back in 2014-15 and can earn the reputation back by holding the title back.

Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2017, 12:14 [IST]
