WWE: Rumoured match card of the Great Balls of Fire PPV

Dallas, June 25: WWE Raw will host to its next exclusive PPV in the month of July. As per earlier reports, the brand was supposed to include a brand new event in the PPV calendar.

So, the event was named the Great Balls of Fire PPV to be hosted by the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Now, previously it was also reported that the company is bringing back the Bad Blood event back on this slot.

But, later it got canceled due to the non-PG gimmick. During the Attitude Era, this particular event used to feature some hardcore wrestling matches.

However, the new event idea did not do them any favor since a major fan backlash has been ongoing over the name of the PPV.

WWE was forced to change the original logo of the event over the same non-PG issue.

With the negativity around this one, the creative has to come up with a packed card for July 9th in order to make it successful.

Already, the dream bout for the Universal Championship match has been confirmed. The rest of the card for Great Balls of Fire might look something like this:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (C) Vs Samoa Joe

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Sheamus & Cesaro (C) Vs The Hardy Boyz

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz (C) Vs Dean Ambrose

WWE Cruiserweight Championship match

Neville (C) Vs Akira Tozawa

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (C) Vs Nia Jax

Finn Balor Vs Elias Samson

Enzo Amore Vs Big Cass

Seth Rollins Vs Bray Wyatt

Goldust Vs R-Truth

It is being said that the PPV is being penciled to have a great finish as to match up to its name. The supposed blockbuster finish would be worthy to remember for the fans. Furthermore, it will pave the way for the next big PPV, Summerslam.

The main event match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe itself is the biggest attraction of the night. This is that one bout that has not occurred before and might not happen, ever again.

According to the reports of 434.com, the creative might just extend the feud between these two behemoths if the ratings for that particular segment turn out to be very well.

There's no way though that Brock Lesnar is dropping the title at Great Balls of Fire. He will walk out holding the title to have another marquee match at the biggest event of the summer in August.

OneIndia News