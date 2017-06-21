WWE rumour: Undertaker Vs Roman Reigns rematch set to happen

Bengaluru, June 21: Ever since we have witnessed the career eclipse of the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33, there's a bitter feeling that has been bothering fans.

Being pro-wrestling fans, we can never disagree with the fact that we do want to see The Phenome back in the squared circle, at least once more.

At this year's showcase of immortals, Roman Reigns defeated him to hand his second loss at the event. Upon this, the Deadman left his in ring gears inside the ring to indicate that it was the end of his career.

However, the gut-feeling of every WWE fans tells that The Deadman will rise once again. If you have noticed on this week's Monday Night, Romand Reigns was insanely booed by the crowd once The Phenome's name was taken.

This was the pure respect of the audience for the greatest performer in the history of Pro Wrestling industry.

In addition, the Observer is reporting that at some point there might be a rematch between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

Going by the speculations, at Summerslam, we might witness the same. This fuelled up the expectations of the audience with multiple sources supporting the return in near future.

Plus, Taker's wife recently posted a photo of their daughter's hatred towards Reigns on Instagram. In the post from Michelle McCool's account, we learned that the baby named Kaia just can't stand the Big Dog of the WWE, ever since he defeated his daddy at Wrestlemania.

So, she wanted his father to punch him in the face, the next time they meet inside the ring. It might be a clear indication that WWE might have in store the much-anticipated rematch between these two behemoths.

WWE, itself teased the same in a recent post in Facebook. Although it was for the promotion of the WWE 2K18 video game, the company does know how much waves it can create with a single teaser on social media.

For now, it all depends on Undertaker's recovery from the hip surgery. If his body allows him then we will see him wrestling again, for sure.

OneIndia News