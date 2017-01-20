WWE Rumour: Undertaker to face Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania

New Delhi, Jan 20: The Undertaker made a chilling announcement by appearing on Monday Night Raw, last week. In his own words, he has dug 29 holes for 29 souls whom he will bury at the Royal Rumble to feature at the main event of Wrestlemania.

This was his official announcement to enter into the 30th annual Rumble match in San Antonio, Texas.

Now, since his match with John Cena is pending for a long time, the general thinking is that he will win the 30 man elimination match to challenge Cena at Wrestlemania. The franchise will be ready for him by winning the WWE championship from AJ Styles. However, the latest reports saying something different.

In the latest installment of Wrestling Observer Radio, the idea of pitting the Deadman against the Monster, Braun Strowman was nurtured. Both the hosts, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer gave a positive nod to it saying that WWE might have made some shuffling around the Wrestlemania card and now Strowman is going to be the Phenom’s opponent.

The teaser of this feud was hinted by WWE, itself. While the Phenome was giving the speech on television, we got to see Strowman keeping an eye on him. If that was not enough then WWE has posted a video on its Youtube channel suggesting the matches that must happen in 207 and one of them was between Strowman and Undertaker.

According to the rumours, Strowman might cost Taker the Rumble match setting up the feud for Wrestlemania. Earlier, the mountain of a man inserted himself into the chaotic match which will determine the fate of the Wrestlemania main event. This upcoming feud is also the same reason why Strowman is being booked as the monstrous heel on the Raw roster, as well.

There are also speculations that after Reigns become the Universal champion at Royal Rumble, he will pick up a feud with Strowman. This might culminate the title match at Wrestlemania. But, in both the case, Strowman is bound for a big match at the grandest stage.

