WWE Rumour: Undertaker and Shawn Michaels to feature in Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 9: As reported earlier, tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is going to be an epic one as we are set to see two of the all-time greats returning on the same night.

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will return next week to hype up the Royal Rumble PPV.

This year the event is returning to the 65000 capacitated Alamodome after 20 long years and hence WWE is leaving no stones unturned for making it a grand one.

So, it’s evident that these two legends appearing on the same night are for some big announcements en route to the Rumble event.

As of now, we can expect to see Undertaker in physical capacity at the Rumble event whereas Michaels is expected to promote his upcoming movie.

However, in addition, Dave Meltzer discussed his ideas with these twos in F4Wonline.com. He stated that both HBK and Undertaker will present at the prestigious Royal Rumble PPV.

The event will take place on January 29th in San Antonio, Texas.

The Deadman previously appeared on the 900th episode of Smackdown Live telling that Wrestlemania will no longer define him which was a clear indication of more future appearances.

So, he will be competing in the Royal Rumble match which will decide one of the main eventers of Wrestlemania 33.

Meltzer also stated that most of the WWE universe wants to see the dream match between John Cena and the Undertaker which his due for the last couple of years.

Hence, this year the Phenome will be winning the Rumble match for challenging the franchise boy of the company.

As for Michaels, the idea of having another dream match against Styles has been wiped out for now.

But, since Royal Rumble is going to be hosted by his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, he should be there in a special capacity.

This is going to be the 30th edition of the Rumble event and hence his presence will be a valuable star power added to the night.

OneIndia News