WWE Rumour: Undertaker to face a superstar from Raw at Wrestlemania

Bengaluru, Jan 25: After the Undertaker resurfaced on Smackdown Live during the 900th episode, it was thought that he will be a part of the blue bandwagon.

However, he returned to the flagship show on January 9th episode to declare that he will be entering the Royal Rumble match, this year.

The entire complexion of the match changed with that one bone-chilling announcement.

This further fuelled up the speculation that from which brand the Undertaker belongs to. Furthermore, who will he end up being his opponent at Wrestlemania?

The primary thoughts were that either AJ Styles or John Cena is going to be his next opponent from Smackdown.

But the plans have changed abruptly and we have got some major updates from the veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

He stated that the Deadman is scheduled to face a superstar who belongs to the Raw roster at Wrestlemania.

This eliminates Taker’s connection to the blue brand, for now. He further clarified that John Cena, AJ Styles or even Braun Strowman will not be his opponent at this year’s Wrestlemania.

This certainly increases the chances of getting a showdown between Roman Reigns and the Phenome.

We have reported it earlier that Vince is heavily pitching the idea of this match which will be a head-turner for everyone.

Furthermore, it will do a huge favor to Reigns’ career who is set to be the next franchise of the company.

As per the betting odds, Undertaker holds the most chances to win this year’s Royal Rumble event since he is entering it after ten long years.

Last time, he featured in the Rumble match was in 2007 when he went on to win and headline Wrestlemania with Batista.

This year the plans are supposed to let the Phenome win the Rumble event and challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at his home-turf of Mania.

This year it will be Taker’s 25th appearance at the grandest stage and Vince McMahon wants to make a money match out of him.

OneIndia News