WWE Rumour: Undertaker to compete against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Wrestlemania season is approaching towards us with the Royal Rumble event kicking things off on January 29th.

Quite expectedly, the rumour mill is suggesting with some big time predictions for the show of shows.

As usual, the pro-wrestling fraternity is busy finding the next opponents for the Undertaker who had made the Wrestlemania turf his home-ground.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, none other but Roman Reigns will be the opponent for the Deadman for this year’s edition of Mania from Orlando, Florida.

Previously, the same source hinted that Reigns will be getting a big match at the grandest stage even if it’s not similar to that of last year’s coronation ceremony.

As we know, Reigns has defeated Triple H to win the WWE championship at last year’s Wrestlemania.

The reason behind pitting Reigns against the Deadman is the same old logic of keep pushing Reigns to build a money superstar out of him. John Cena Vs The Undertaker was the previous choice for the show.

However, Vince McMahon is still against the idea of letting it happen because he thinks there will be no future build up once this match takes place.

On the contrary with such a big match, Reigns can be labeled as one of the bonafide faces of the WWE brand.

He is the future of the company and sharing the same stage with the greatest superstar of all time will come handy.

Also, reports suggest that this might be the very last time that we will see the Phenome performing in the WWE. So, if this time WWE is unable to make the match, then it might not happen again.

We are not sure if this match will take place going across the brand split. Reigns belongs to Raw whereas Undertaker appeared on Smackdown.

As of now, the rumours say that both Cena and Reigns will come out victorious from their respective championship matches at Royal Rumble PPV.

The Undertaker will show up to challenge either one of them, going forward.

OneIndia News