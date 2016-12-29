WWE Rumour: Stone Cold Steve Austin to enter the Royal Rumble match

Bengaluru, Dec 29: WWE fans just can’t get enough of Stone Cold Steve Austin. His career got cut short due to a number of career-threatening injuries.

In an unfortunate botching move by Owens Hart, his neck was broken which forced him to get sidelined. Although he kept featuring in WWE storylines, he never competed inside the ring, going forward.

Fans all over the world wanted to see him back in action at least for one last time. But, he is happy with his own zone and does not want to step his foot into the squared circle for a match, ever again.

However, going into the total contrast of his wish, cagesidesetas.com reported that the Texas rattlesnake will enter into the 30th annual Royal Rumble match set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Since the prestigious PPV will be hosted by his home state of Texas, WWE will be bringing him for a special appearance, as per the reports.

The legend himself mentioned that fans always beg him to come back for one last match but he never thought that way.

He is happy with his retired life and wants to stay true to his retirement and so does not want to be back for that last match. This was his remarks from the latest episode of his podcast, 'The Steve Austin Show.’

“I’m 52, and I get these e-mails all the time saying 'Steve, why don’t you make a comeback? So and so did it.

"Goldberg did it.’ Man, I’m happy for all my friends who make comebacks, and Bill [Goldberg] going in and beating Brock Lesnar, that was awesome.

"So maybe they’re lining [up the rematch] for WrestleMania 33 down there in Orlando. But I ain’t making no comeback.

"I had someone cuss me out on an e-mail the other day saying that they hated my guts because I wouldn’t do a comeback. Man, I’m done!”

Previously he was linked for a matchup with Brock Lesnar during Wrestlemania 32 when he had a confrontation with Paul Heyman.

However, he was happy with a special segment along with HBK and Mick Foley. Only time will tell if he will be appearing at Royal Rumble or not.

OneIndia News