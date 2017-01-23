WWE Rumour: Sami Zayn is facing backstage heat from officials

Bengaluru, Jan 23: It is indeed a bad thing to see a talent like Sami Zayn not getting the spotlight ever since he was brought to the main roster.

The Canadian superstar has all the backings from the fans but somehow is missing the x-factor to finally get to the main event spotlight. Plus, he may be not in the good books of the WWE officials.

As reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zayn is currently facing an immense backlash from the WWE officials.

This is why we have seen Zayn wanting to form a shield moment with Reigns and Rollins on Raw but ended up being a dumb on the scene.

He was part of the main event scene on this past week’s Monday Night Raw alongside Reigns and Rollins to take on the team of the Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman.

Prior to that, he was seen in the backstage area with the former shield brethren wanted to reincarnate the moments that the hounds of justice once intended to do.

However, both Rollins and Reigns walk away from him and the segment did harm his character in a great way.

A fan favorite like him received negative reactions from the crowd after it. According to Meltzer, this was another way to bury a talent like Zayn. Here are his comments:

“So, the purpose of the segment was not to get anyone over or build the match. It was to establish Zayn as a total geek. Zayn does have the heat on him right now.

"They had him say some nonsensical stuff and Rollins and Reigns rolled their eyes at him, like, 'who is this guy?’

"Unlike Bayley later, where an idea that they thought would get her over fell flat, this was very much about getting Zayn under.”

Channeling @iLikeSamiZayn is @HCPledge with the unique version of the #BlueThunderBomb! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/Kab30gciTo — WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 14, 2017

The concrete reason for Zayn receiving the heat is still not confirmed. Recently, he had another altercation with HC Dyer imitating his blue thunder bomb move during the United Kingdom championship tournament. Zayn was not pleased and said,

“Why imitate when you can create?”

This might lead the fun-loving superstar to the bad books of the creative since the tournament is run by none other than Triple H, himself. Hopefully, this bad phase will not last long and he will be back on track, soon.

OneIndia News