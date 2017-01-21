WWE Rumour: Reason behind Triple H not appearing on Raw

Bengaluru, Jan 21: This week, after the conclusion of the United Kingdom Championship in England, Triple H sent out a cryptic tweet saying that he is off for the next night’s Monday Night Raw.

The tweet went viral spreading the news that he might make his much-anticipated return to the flagship show after a long time.

Seth Rollins has noticed the tease from the WWE COO and also replied back to it. He is the one who’s calling out the game for weeks now but has not been able to have a face-off since the Game can’t be found anywhere near him.

The tradition continued last week too despite the tweet and major sources reporting that Triple H might finally return to Raw in Little Rocks, Arkansas.

...but for now.



Blackpool to London back to the USA for #Raw. #NoRestForTheWicked pic.twitter.com/Gkfi6ChTNs — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017



...interesting. https://t.co/NzUckZofJ9 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 15, 2017

Now, allwrestlingnews.com reported that there were no such plans in real to make the Game returning to the show.

This was just a tease to keep the audience involved into the storyline so that the audience’s memory does not fade away.

This was the reason that Rollins kept on mentioning Triple H’s name several times or kept calling out him or tried to put the frustrations on Stephanie McMahon.

This feud is inevitable and the question in every fan's mind is when will we finally be seeing the Game back on board?

The Wrestlemania season is quickly approaching towards us and hence we might not have to wait long.

Rumor mill says that the Cerebral Assassin will be costing Rollins again at the Royal Rumble match. Rollins is someone who is one of the strongest contenders to win it this year.

But, his former mentor might appear out of nowhere to cost him the valuable spot in the Rumble match to finally set up the Wrestlemania feud.

We still don’t know whether the Game himself will be a part of the match or just appear to distract his former protégé.

Whatever the planning might be from WWE creative, it is going to be one of the most anticipated rivalries of this year.

