WWE Rumour: Nikki Bella to move to the Women’s title picture soon

Bengaluru, Jan 2; As seen on last week’s Smackdown, the reigning Women’s champion, Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch after La Luchadora interfered.

This was perhaps the wrap up of the feud between Alexa and Becky which was ongoing ever since Backlash was over.

With that being said, we should be getting a new number one contender for the Women’s title.

As per reports from, Wrestling Observer Radio, Nikki Bella is going to be the one who will get into the title picture to challenge the wicked witch. It is going to happen much sooner than expected, as stated by the source.

They also suggested that the masked woman was none other than a returning Mickie James. So, going forward, she will pick up a rivalry with Becky Lynch for costing her the title whereas Nikki will be replacing the Irish Lass-kicker in the championship picture.

However, prior to that Nikki has to complete her unfinished business with Natalya. The rivalry between these two has just started on a completely personal note.

It should be a good one as two of the best friends over 10 years are feuding with other. But, if Nikki is indeed going to the title picture then the feud will not be stretched.

Nikki should emerge victorious in this feud as well like the earlier on against Carmella. Going forwards to the Wrestlemania season, the blue brand needs the biggest names from the roster to feature in the championship picture and there’s no doubt that Nikki is the one who gets the biggest reaction from the crowd.

Going by the rumors, the Bella queen should win the Smackdown Women’s championship before Wrestlemania.

So, she will be walking into the grandest stage as the champion. Most probably, the title match will be featuring Nikki against Becky Lynch.

They both are top babyfaces as this time. So, we can definitely expect one of them turning heel before Wrestlemania.

Nikki’s babyface turn so far feel short comparing to her heel run in the WWE.

So, she might be the one to turn villain in due course to put over a talent like Becky who is the natural face for the Smackdown Live brand.

OneIndia News