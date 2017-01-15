WWE Rumour: Monday Night Raw to get associate General Manager

Lana had earlier hinted on Twitter that Mick Foley should make her associate General Manager.

Bengaluru, Jan 15: This week on Raw, we saw a short segment where the Raw commissioner, Stephanie McMahon gave a performance evaluation to the General Manager, Mick Foley.

She was visibly upset with Smackdown beating Raw in every aspect, weeks after weeks and blamed it on Foley. She went straight by saying that Foley has under-delivered than what was expected from him.

Lana (Image courtesy: Lana Twitter handle)
Stephanie also brought out the fact that Foley always let his emotions go running high when it comes to making a decision.

This is why Braun Strowman has been let loose for the past few weeks. This caused a talent like Sami Zayn to get sidelined due to injury.

The commissioner literally ripped him off in front of the public indicating that a new Raw GM might be in store in the near future.

Further updates on the matter were put to rest as the Undertaker showed up in the middle to save Foley. But, it was later reincarnated on the social media by Lana.

After Smackdown live was over, this past week, the Ravishing Russian posted a tweet saying that the Tuesday’s show turning out to be far better from the flagship show, every week.

Foley should appoint her as the associate GM for Raw to make things better. In response, Foley said that the Raw GM post might be up for grabs, soon.

Foley also hinted that Lana might be taken in the associate post, as well restructuring the Raw authority. We might get more updates regarding this on this upcoming week.

Lana can be utilized properly if she is considered for the associate post on Raw. This would also help Rusev to go forward in the food chain.

With Lana in control, she will be granted more championship opportunities, for sure. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the Authority situation, going forward.

