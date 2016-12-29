WWE Rumour: Mickie James was the masked woman on Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, Dec 29: This week’s Smackdown Live saw a championship match between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss.

Becky was in control for the most past of the match but her momentum got ruined with a mysterious woman interfering in between the match to provide the distraction to her.

This allowed Alexa Bliss to connect with the DDT to retain her Smackdown Women’s championship.

The social media was buzzing since then about the woman’s identity who was introduced to the audience as La Luchadora.

When Alexa Bliss was asked about the woman after the match, she suggested it might be Nia Jax or Sasha Banks. However, the twitter-verse is suggesting something totally different.

It is being said that the mysterious woman is none other than Mickie James. It was reported earlier that James is set for a future return to Smackdown in 2017 and with this disguise, she is already inserted into the storyline.

Previously, Slice Wrestling gave us an update about Mickie James appearing for the medical screening test in Pittsburgh.

With the formalities being wrapped up, Mickie is going to be an integral part of the female roster of Smackdown, from now onwards.

Report:



Mickie James Finished The WWE Medical Screening Process And Will Begin Appearing On #SmackDownLIVE Early 2017 pic.twitter.com/7Wnldt5CEc — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) December 26, 2016

Her first feud is going to be against none other than Becky Lynch, of course. Upon the revelation of her identity, Becky would start rivalry against her for causing the championship.

This might make a triple threat match for the Smackdown women’s championship at the Royal Rumble PPV, as well.

The La Luchadora concept was brought by Becky Lynch herself the previous week. She dressed up as a masked woman to defeat Bliss and earn a championship opportunity on the last episode of Smackdown Live in 2016.

James is supposed to be a valuable property on Smackdown Live and will get a title shot as soon as she is involved in the storyline.

She might not win the title since she is signed a contract with the company for putting over new talents. But, her experience will certainly be handy for the ongoing women’s revolution.

OneIndia News