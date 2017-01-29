WWE Rumour: Major championship changes happening at the Royal Rumble PPV

Bengaluru, Jan 29: We have previously given updates of the championship match results that will take place on this Sunday at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Since this is a dual brand PPV, both the prime titles from Raw and Smackdown will be on the line.

Kevin Owens will be defending his title against Roman Reigns after holding it for 139 days as of 29th January whereas AJ Styles will take on against his nemesis John Cena after holding it for 152 days.

Both the champions have picked up their title almost at the same time i.e. after the Summerslam PPV. If the latest reports are any indication then neither of them will be leaving San Antonio with their belts.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Owens and Styles are planned to drop their respective Universal and WWE championship at Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns will win his first Universal title whereas this will mark John Cena’s 16th world title reign to tie the record of the legendary Ric Flair.

The reason behind the title changes is the beginning of the Wrestlemania season, tonight despite both the champs having a successful title reign.

This is that time of the year where the bigger names of the company take the top spot to feature in the main event scene.

Reigns and Cena being the franchises from Raw and Smackdown will be heading into Wrestlemania with the titles around their waist.

After losing the title, AJ Styles will most probably move on to have a feud with the Smackdown commissioner, Shane McMahon.

The seeds of the feud were already started planting after Styles cut a furious promo towards Shane after the return of the Elimination Chamber PPV was officially announced.

As for Owens, he will indulge in a much-awaited program with Chris Jericho. This one is speculated for a long time and we have seen the tease from WWE’s part for numerous times in recent past. This will finally happen at Wrestlemania.

Interestingly, both the champions will be barred from championship matches since the company thinks that they have not earned the right to feature in prime championship matches at Wrestlemania.

