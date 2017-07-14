WWE Rumour: Kurt Angle’s hidden affair to be revealed on Raw

Bengaluru, July 14: One of the most intriguing angles in today's WWE is continuing with a big revelation coming up on the next episode of WWE Raw. It is the first storyline comprising the Raw GM, Kurt Angle. It started with someone sending him text messages with bigger truth hiding behind it.

It carried on in the following few weeks which became a threat to Kurt. Only Corey Graves has some idea about the happening which might ruin Kurt Angle's job as the general manager.

During the end of last week's Raw, Kurt revealed that he is going to reveal the matter in public in the upcoming episode. He invited the mysterious person involved in it on the flagship show which put the rumour mill on fire finding out the truth.

What is @RealKurtAngle hiding from the @WWEUniverse? As of next week, it may be a secret no more... #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZZa8kylwg5 — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2017

As per reports from 434.com, Kurt Angle might be involved in an extramarital affair which will be exposed in public on Raw. There are two names those are currently being speculated to be paired with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Stephanie McMahon is undoubtedly the first one since the relationship between her and Angle goes way back. Back in the Attitude Era, we have got a love triangle featuring these two and Triple H. This storyline is set to be reincarnated after 18 long years.

There are chances that we get to know that Kurt has a child from that relationship who belongs to the main roster. Chad Gable or Jason Jordan might turn out to be the one who still does not know his father's identity.

This will drag Stephanie's real-life husband, Triple H into the matter to culminate a match between him and Angle at Summerslam or Wrestlemania.

As far as the other name is concerned, former TNA president, Dixie Carter is being discussed for the same.

Despite the bad blood between her and WWE from previous occasions, she accepted to feature on WWE Network while the documentary on Angle was released on this past Monday. This was a certain indication of her future appearance on Raw.

She had a strong bond with Angle as both were associated with TNA for a decade. So, we will get to know more next Monday Night whether she has agreed to work with the Olympic Gold Medalist once more.

OneIndia News