Rumour: Kurt Angle to be involved in WWE storylines in near future

Bengaluru, Jan 28: There are plenty of rumours on the internet ever since WWE announced that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017. It did not give any sort of indication whether he will be available for in-ring return in the near future or not.

Considering that most of the careers do end in the Hall of Fame, the pro-wrestling fans are buzzing that several injuries might call an abrupt end to his career.

A report from cagesideseats.com suggested that Angle will be back to involve in WWE storyline, soon. Due to the Hall of Fame ceremony, the former Olympic gold medallist is back on the same page with the WWE's authorities and might have signed a contract as per which he will appear on WWE television in some capacity.

The first choice for him is obviously entering the Royal Rumble match which is already filled up with mighty names like Goldberg, Lesnar and The Undertaker. So, it is a perfect stage for him to return to the squared circle for a one-off night before he gets inducted into the elite club of the WWE.

Since Angle is one of those few names who is considered to be a veteran on the pro-wrestling circuit as well as in the mainstream wrestling, his fans are willing to see him in more in-ring capacity.

The man himself wanted to have one more wrestling run in the company. He previously wanted to work with newer talents like Seth Rollins, Rusev, American Alpha or his former TNA colleague, AJ Styles.

So, there are various options for the WWE to arrange a feud for him upon return. In addition, rumour mill also suggests that he will be back as the new General Manager for Monday Night Raw after Mick Foley steps down in near future for health reasons.

In the recent past, Foley has hinted that the Raw GM post will be up for grabs soon. He was probably hinting to the same option, as well.

It is much more logical to WWE since Angle's presence every week on the flagship show will give it a major boost in terms of ratings. All of these scenarios are part of the rumours, as of now. Stay updated with this page for more news on the former six-time world champion.

