WWE Rumour: John Cena to win the Intercontinental championship from The Miz

Bengaluru, Dec 24: As per the earlier reports, John Cena will be involved in a WWE championship feud after he returns on Smackdown Live on December 27th.

It’s quite usual since he has to settle the score with AJ Styles. He is still 0-2 against the Phenomenal One and the Cenation Leader will not let it go that easy.

However, WWE might just have a swerve in store for us pushing back the expected feud for a while. A report from Forbes.com suggested that Cena will not be involved in a WWE championship feud once he gets back on Smackdown.

He will be the opponent for the self-proclaimed Hollywood A-lister, The Miz to challenge for his Intercontinental championship.

Now, Cena has achieved all the milestones in the WWE including 15 world titles, US title, tag team title, Money in the Bank and 2 Royal Rumble wins.

However, he has not held the Intercontinental championship in his career. So, it might be the perfect time to take it by shoving off the Miz.

Earning the title from the A-lister will give him the momentum before he starts hunting the WWE championship.

So, the rumours also suggest that Royal Rumble is going to be the event when Cena will win the Intercontinental title.

The feud will be an awesome one, too. The Miz is on top his heel game, right now. With his wife by the side, he is literally unstoppable.

So, when a natural face like Cena faces him, it will be worth a watch. Furthermore, it will give WWE a chance to erase the bitter taste of the Miz-Cena main event at Wrestlemania 27.

WWE has to digest a lot of negative comments with the main event of Wrestlemania 27. Many think that the match between Cena and the Miz was an utter failure since calling the Miz to the main event of Wrestlemania was a premature decision.

This time around, WWE will hype up the clash telling that Cena has not held the Intercontinental title, ever.

Holding the title will add to Cena’s legacy and furthermore, it will raise the prestige of the Intercontinental title.

