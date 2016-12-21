WWE Rumour: John Cena will not be a part of Elimination Chamber

Bengaluru, Dec 21: As reported earlier, Elimination Chamber will be back in WWE en route to Wrestlemania.

The popularity of such the Chamber gimmick forced the creative to bring it back despite the lack of depth on the Smackdown roster. This is going to be the last Smackdown PPV before the biggest event of them all on April 2nd.

So, the Elimination Chamber is expected to witness all the major superstars setting up the final hype for Wrestlemania.

However, it seems that the franchise superstar will miss this big event, too. There have been no official reports regarding the same but the venue disclosed the major names for the PPV which does not include Cena’s name.

The host of the venue, Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona has issued the following statement regarding the Elimination Chamber PPV which says:

“This will be your chance to see some of your favorite WWE Smackdown Superstars battle inside ten tons of unforgiving steel!

See: Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, The USO’s, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, Nikki Bella, and many more of your favorite Superstars”.

Although, going in total contrast of the above advertisements WWE Live event’s advertisements are showing Cena for numerous house shows in January.

It also includes all the Smackdown episodes leading to the Royal Rumble PPV which will the one before the Smackdown-exclusive PPV.

The unforgiving structure most probably will determine the WWE World champion heading into Wrestlemania.

Hence, all the major names need to be seen inside the ten feet long steel structure. If Cena does miss out the PPV then it might not favor the blue brand heading into Wrestlemania.

As of now, he is scheduled to be back in a house show in the Madison Square Garden on December 26th. He is also advertised for a live event on February 25th from Illinois.

His absence from the PPV also suggests that he might start his Wrestlemania feud from the Royal Rumble PPV which might not leave any fall-out inside the Elimination Chamber.

OneIndia News