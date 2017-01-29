WWE Rumour: John Cena Vs Samoa Joe at Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 29: The latest rumours from WWE grapevine suggests that we will be seeing a number of NXT superstars debuting at the Royal Rumble match to make their mark on the main roster.

The speculation regarding the same was there already and latest reports from cagesideseats.com confirmed the same.

The source has reported that the entire NXT roster will be present at backstage during the mega event, tonight.

This is to ensure that WWE can put as many names on the Rumble match from NXT as surprise entrances.

Tye Dillinger is one such NXT star who is expected to make his entry at the number 10 spot due to his 'perfect 10’ gimmick. Apart from him, Samoa Joe is also a confirmed one to make his debut during the Rumble event.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Joe is a confirmed name to make his debut on the main roster, tonight. Not only this, he is also set for a mega-match at Wrestlemania 33.

The veteran journalist also hinted that WWE might have already booked a big match between John Cena and AJ Styles at the biggest stage of them all.

Both of them goes way back when it comes to the beginning of their wrestling career. They both started in WWE’s developmental territory UPW (Ultimate pro-wrestling).

Cena had a short stint in the developmental before moving into the main roster in 2002. Joe, on the other hand, would leave the promotion to join Total Nonstop Wrestling franchise i.e. TNA wrestling promotion.

The former NXT champion, Samoa Joe has earlier spoken about the relationship between him and Cena during their early days. These were his comments:

“When John was just getting started, we hung out a lot. Being a trainer at the school, I taught the beginner course.

"John was the type of guy, who even though he was past the basics, would come to beginner class in the morning. I would see him at the advanced class at night, where I would go to train and improve.”

WWE itself teased the feud by putting a video on their official Youtube channel, sometimes ago. Meltzer just pointed to this mega feud due to the recent developments from the backstage.

Samoa’s main roster debut is on the hold for quite sometimes and it does not get any bigger if he gets to wrestle none other than the franchise of the company.

