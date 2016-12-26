WWE Rumour: John Cena Vs AJ Styles to take place at the Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Prior to the return of the franchise of the company, the internet is buzzing with his future role.

The rumour mill is coming up with a plethora of options since after a long time in a year that Cena might work for a full time until the Wrestlemania season.

This also gives the opportunity to crown him with his next WWE championship by which he will be tying Ric Flair’s record 16th world title.

With that being said, cagesideseats.com reported that Cena will be facing AJ Styles for the WWE championship at the royal Rumble event.

Earlier, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that Cena will straight head into the title picture upon his return on Smackdown Live. He has unfinished business with Styles and this is the perfect time for him to get redemption.

However, that put the much-anticipated match between AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker in serious jeopardy.

Previously most of the speculations suggested that next year WWE will be kicking things off for Wrestlemania in a big way with the 30th edition of Royal Rumble.

Hence, the above source suggested that Styles vs. Undertaker for the WWE championship will be the main event from Smackdown at Royal Rumble.

The Deadman himself hinted the same when he appeared in the 900th episode of Smackdown Live.

However, even if Cena vs. Styles takes place at Royal Rumble PPV, it is very unlikely that Cena will be winning his 16th world title at that event.

It is due to WWE’s planning to crown him with the accolade at the grandest stage of Wrestlemania.

On the other hand, if Cena does win the WWE title at the first PPV of the year then we can expect the Undertaker to win the prestigious Royal Rumble and go on to challenge John Cena for the title at Wrestlemania.

This would perfectly set up the dream match between Cena and Taker at the showcase of immortals.

OneIndia News