WWE Rumour: Hulk Hogan to make a surprise return at Wrestlemania

Bengaluru, Jan 15: It looks like, the conflicts between Hulk Hogan and WWE is gradually wiping out. Hence, he will soon to return to WWE TV programming.

The conflicts occurred after Hogan was indulged in a scandal. A video footage was leaked on the social media which showed the legend making racist remarks to a woman.

This incident took place in the year 2015 after which WWE completely removed Hogan’s name from their websites and terminated his contract with the company. In fact, they wanted to delete each mention of Hogan from the programming.

However, things changed drastically after Hogan won the lawsuit against Gawker media who released the video footage.

As per the court’s order, he was released from all the accusations made against him. The immortal one got back all his honors and WWE was interested to slowly bring back him to the TV programming.

A recent report from cagesideseats.com suggested that WWE is intending to bring the legend back for the Wrestlemania season.

They said that the Hulkster will be making a surprise return to the grandest stage of them all at this year’s edition.

WWE is willing to make the fans happy with more surprise appearances for Wrestlemania season. Hence, the addition of the former franchise of the company will be a great attraction for the audience.

We previously reported that the process of bringing back Hogan was started after WWE used his voice for advertisements.

In recent time, Michael Cole and Stephanie McMahon took his name in TV programming which was banned, earlier.

Hogan’s daughter Brooke Hogan also accepted the fact that there’ve been some positive talks between the two parties.

Last year, we have seen a segment where HBK, Stone Cold, and Mick Foley returned to give the fans a treat. The rumour mill suggests that a similar segment is being planned around Hulk Hogan to give the fans a pleasant surprise.

OneIndia News