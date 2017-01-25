WWE Rumour: Huge match waiting for Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Roman Reigns is being considered as the current franchise of the company, according to Vince McMahon.

Fans might not like the decision from the get-gong by showering the superstar with insane boos every time he shows up on the ramp. But, the chairman is unmoved from his decision for the last couple of years.

The Big Dog has earned PWI’s the most hated wrestler of the year 2016 award, recently.

This is the first time that a prime babyface of the company has earned such hatred from the fans. But, that will not stop him from getting a marquee match at this year’s Wrestlemania.

As per the recent reports from Inquistr.com, Vince McMahon is desperate to give Reigns a huge match to put over him as the next babyface.

The plan is supposed to be something out of the books so that the fans give an overwhelming reaction to it. So, it might be that he will get crowned with the Universal championship, soon.

The source has suggested that Vince is still figuring out the best option for his poster boy and pitting the Deadman against him is the most likely.

Fans are thinking that Taker might go against either Cena or Braun Strowman at the grandest stage and this would be something really different.

Previously, Reigns Vs Strowman was something confirmed to take place in Orlando, Florida. Vince thought that if Reigns can defeat the monster at Wrestlemania then it would make him look even greater.

But, the reaction to this idea was negative since Strowman is not an established superstar on the roster.

Another option for Reigns is the Connor McGregor that is on the creative’s books. Since the 'notorious one’ is a villain to the WWE fans, this might save the supposed face of the company from earning boos.

However, this option will only be possible if the UFC president, Dana White allows Connor to perform at Wrestlemania.

It is heavily rumoured that at least one UFC star would perform there and the dual champion is the front-runner for that.

OneIndia News