WWE Rumour: Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar to take place at Fastlane PPV

New Delhi, Jan 13: We reported it earlier that Goldberg has been the savior for Raw ratings ever since he made his comeback to the WWE.

This is why WWE is looking to make more use him going forward. The plans around him are changing constantly and hence he might do more appearances and indulge in more fights prior to Wrestlemania.

He is now confirmed to appear in three PPVs after his Survivor Series appearance. Apart from his program at Royal Rumble and the Wrestlemania PPV, he will now appear at the Fastlane PPV, as well. This is going to be the last stop before the grandest PPV of the year which is set to take place in March from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to a recent report from Inquistr.com, Goldberg might face Brock Lesnar at the Fastlane PPV.

Apparently, the creative now wants to make a big change with Goldberg’s planning which previously stated that he will be facing Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania in a third and final match against him.

However, the directions changed after what transpired on Monday Night Raw when Goldberg appeared on the Kevin Owens Show. He confronted some of the names like Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman which received a massive pop from the crowd. He also hit a spear alongside Reigns to Strowman. So, WWE might pit any one from them against the Myth at Wrestlemania instead of Lesnar.



As an alternative plan, Goldberg might also feature against Roman Reigns at Fastlane. By the time of the PPV, Reigns might become the next Universal Champion and will give a shot the former WCW franchise who is hungry for one more title run. Brock Lesnar might cost him in the match to set up the original match between them at Wrestlemania.

However, it’s not possible to understand the clear picture until Royal Rumble. Finn Balor might return to the Universal Championship picture, as well to change the course. So, we have to wait till January 29 and see what WWE has in store.

OneIndia News